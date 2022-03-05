At least 22 injured in brawl at Mexican soccer match

By CARLOS RODRÍGUEZ

Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — At least 22 people have been injured, including two critically, when fans brawled during a soccer game in central Mexico. The match between the host Queretaro and Atlas from Guadalajara _ the reigning league champion _ was suspended Saturday in the 62nd minute when multiple fights broke out in the stands. Security personnel opened the gates to the field so that fans, including women and children, could escape the stands. Players from visiting Atlas quickly fled to the locker rooms as did some from the Queretaro side. Other Queretaro players, including Uruguayan goalie Washington Aguerre, tried to calm the fans.