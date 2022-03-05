Clarification: BC-AP Investigation-Tracked-ABRIDGED story

CHICAGO (AP) — In a story published August 19, 2021, The Associated Press reported that a ShotSpotter engineer changed the reported Chicago address of a sound the company labeled a gunshot to the street where Michael Williams was driving. The story included ShotSpotter’s explanation that the engineer had corrected the street address generated in its initial real-time alert to match the actual street address that company sensors identified. The company has now given the AP a copy of the full real-time alert. The two company reports contained a street address, location maps and latitude and longitude coordinates. The assigned street address changed from the first to the second report, but the location identified on the maps and GPS coordinates in both reports remained around the same intersection.