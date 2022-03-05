Ukrainian woman weds Chicago fiancé ahead of return home

By KATHLEEN FOODY and TERESA CRAWFORD

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago woman plans to travel to her home country of Ukraine, within days of getting married this weekend. Maria and her fiancé David were married Saturday before about 20 people, and she plans to board a flight to Poland on Monday and find a way to cross into Ukraine. Both asked that their full names not be published out of concern for Maria’s parents who are in Ukraine. Maria says she decided to return to Ukraine on the third day of the Russian invasion. She doesn’t have military or medical training but says she hopes to find some way to help.