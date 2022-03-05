Woman arrested in crash that killed 2, including officer

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico woman has been arrested after authorities say she caused a crash that killed an officer and retired firefighter and then she lied about having been kidnapped. Authorities say Saturday that 46-year-old Jeannine Jaramillo faces charges including first-degree murder. She had told authorities she was carjacked at knifepoint. Authorities say evidence from the vehicle shows there was only one person inside at the time of the Wednesday crash and that DNA from an airbag belonged to Jaramillo. The collision killed a Santa Fe police officer and a retired firefighter. Jaramillo told KOB-TV that she was abducted and feared for her life. Authorities say she had given a similar account in the past.