1 dead, over 20 hurt in grenade attack in Kashmir market

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — One person has been killed and more than 20 others injured in Indian-controlled Kashmir when an assailant lobbed a grenade at a busy market in the region’s main city. According to local media reports, the target of the attack in Srinagar on Sunday appeared to have been security personnel in the area. There was a huge crowd in the market when the grenade exploded. Police say security forces are investigating and that the attacker would be found soon. Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan, which both claim the region in its entirety. India accuses Pakistan of supporting armed rebels who want to unite the region, either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country. Islamabad denies the charge.