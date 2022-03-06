ACM Awards, Amazon aim to give new flow to awards shows

By ANDREW DALTON

AP Entertainment Writer

Host Dolly Parton is about the only traditional thing about Monday night’s Academy of Country Music Awards. The show is seeking a new flow in nearly every way. Parton will be joined by co-hosts Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett in a ceremony that jumps from network TV to a streaming-only, no commercials telecast from Las Vegas on Amazon Prime Video. Chris Young is the year’s top nominee with seven, including album and single of the year. Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton are each up for five awards, including entertainer of the year.