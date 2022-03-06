Convoy protesting COVID-19 mandates begins beltway circuit

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — A large group of truck drivers and their supporters who object to COVID-19 mandates began their mobile protest in the Washington, D.C., area Sunday, embarking on a drive designed to snarl traffic and make their objections known to lawmakers. Protesters staged at the Hagerstown Speedway in Maryland during the weekend before heading down a single lane of Interstate 81. News outlets reported their plan was to drive onto the Capital Beltway, circle it twice and then return to Hagerstown. The “People’s Convoy” follows similar demonstrations by truckers in Canada upset at vaccine requirements to cross the Canadian border.