Cuomo rips ‘cancel culture’ in 1st speech after resignation

By DAVID PORTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — In his first public remarks since resigning over multiple sexual harassment allegations last year, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo assails the “cancel culture” he says was behind politically motivated efforts to remove him. Appearing at a church in Brooklyn on Sunday morning, Cuomo said he acknowledged his behavior wasn’t appropriate but decried the “political sharks” in Albany who used the accusations to, in his words, effectively overturn an election. Cuomo also hinted at a future role in public life but offered no specifics. The Democrat resigned in August, days after an independent probe found he sexually harassed 11 women and that he and aides worked to retaliate against an accuser.