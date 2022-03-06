EXPLAINER: What is the US doing to help Ukraine refugees?

By BEN FOX

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has set off the largest mass migration in Europe in decades, with more than 1.5 million people having crossed from Ukraine into neighboring countries. The head of the U.N. refugee agency calls it “the fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.” Nearly all the refugees have gone to other countries in Europe. But some may eventually need permanent resettlement in the United States if they’re unable to return to Ukraine. The Biden administration has announced it would offer temporary protected status to Ukrainians already inside the United States.