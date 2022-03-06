Man, 24, charged in shooting of 2 Chicago police officers

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say a 24-year-old man has been charged with the attempted murder of two Chicago police officers at an outdoor hot dog stand. Kailo Harris-Caldwell was taken into custody shortly after the shooting Friday morning. He was charged Saturday with two counts of attempted murder, one felony count of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor count of possession of cannabis. Harris-Caldwell is scheduled to appear in bond court on Sunday. Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown says the two police officers’ injuries were not life-threatening.