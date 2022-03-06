Valentino gets ‘pretty in pink’ in bold Paris show

By THOMAS ADAMSON

AP Fashion Writer

PARIS (AP) — It was “la Vie en Rose” for Valentino who headlined Sunday’s segment of Paris Fashion Week with a daring co-ed pink collection — as VIP guests including Lewis Hamilton and Zendaya had to negotiate arrivals during a car-free day in the capital’s center. It was a Valentino collection like no other, where the majority of the exhaustive, often-minimalist, 81 looks, were delivered in shocking pink. It was certainly a bold choice for Pierpaolo Piccioli, given the potential for the ready-to-wear styles to appear repetitive. Meanwhile, Balenciaga’s show invite — a cracked iPhone 6S — raised eyebrows for being wasteful.