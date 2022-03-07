Skip to Content
Dizzee Rascal convicted of assault, then smashes camera

LONDON (AP) — A jury has convicted British rapper Dizzee Rascal of assaulting his former girlfriend. The musician smashed a press photographer’s camera outside the courthouse minutes after the verdict was delivered Monday. The 37-year-old musician’s full name is Dylan Kwabena Mills. He had denied headbutting Cassandra Jones at a home in south London in June. When police arrived Mills said “I’m the aggressor.” But he later gave a prepared statement in a police interview, denying the allegations and claiming Jones had assaulted him. After Monday’s guilty verdict, Mills left Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court, grabbed a camera from Press Association photographer James Manning and threw if across the street before walking away. He is due to be sentenced for assault on April 8.

