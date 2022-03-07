Judge set to question juror who convicted Ghislaine Maxwell

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A U.S. judge is set to question one of the jurors who convicted the British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell of helping the millionaire Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls. Maxwell’s lawyers say the verdict should be thrown out over the juror’s apparent failure to disclose before the trial began that he’d been a victim of childhood sexual abuse. The judge intends to ask the juror Tuesday why he failed to note his personal history on a questionnaire during jury selection. Maxwell’s sentencing is scheduled for June. She says she’s innocent.