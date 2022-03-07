Sheriff: 4 of 7 killed in Iowa tornadoes from same family

WINTERSET, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say four of the seven people killed in devastating storms that tore through central Iowa were members of the same family who had sought shelter inside a home that was razed by a powerful tornado. Madison County Sheriff Jason Barnes told KCCI-TV that two children, their father and their grandmother all died when a tornado hit the grandmother’s home Saturday near rural Winterset. The children and their parents, from Blue Springs, Missouri, were visiting their grandmother, 63-year-old Melissa Bazley, when the tornado hit. Two others killed in the tornado lived in homes just down the street. The seventh death came from Lucas County, when a separate tornado struck less. The tornadoes were followed by winter storms overnight Sunday into Monday that dropped snow on the area.