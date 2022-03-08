Indiana lawmakers approve repealing gun permit requirement

By CASEY SMITH

Associated Press/Report for America

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republican legislators have pushed through a bill that would repeal Indiana’s requirement to carry a handgun in public, further loosening the state’s firearms laws despite public opposition from the state police superintendent and some major law enforcement organizations. Senators approved the bill 30-20 on Tuesday after House members earlier voted 68-30 largely along party lines in what was among the final issues taken up as the Republican-dominated Legislature neared adjournment of this year’s session. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb hasn’t said whether he supports the concept of not requiring handgun permits, saying last week he would give the bill “careful thought.”