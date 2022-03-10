Poll: Equality concerns rise, but few say voting is too hard

By NICHOLAS RICCARDI and HANNAH FINGERHUT

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Majorities of Americans in both major parties think voting rules in their states are appropriate and support a voter identification law, but Democrats are increasingly worried about progress in voting rights for Black Americans. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research showed fewer Americans now than four years ago said African Americans had achieved significant progress since the civil rights era. Concern about a lack of progress is much higher for Democrats. Eighty-six percent of Democrats believe more must be done to secure racial equality in voting rights, compared with 40% of Republicans.