6 overdose in Florida; West Point says cadets are involved

WILTON MANORS, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Military Academy says cadets from that institution were involved in a situation in which six people overdosed on fentanyl-laced cocaine at a South Florida vacation home during Spring Break. Rescue and emergency officials said two of those people were on ventilators and in critical condition Friday, a day after the incident in Wilton Manors. The academy’s public affairs office issued a statement Friday that officials were “aware of the situation involving West Point cadets.” It said an investigation continues and no other information is available. Three remained hospitalized and one was released. Authorities say fentanyl is a powerful synthetic painkiller blamed for driving an increase in fatal drug overdoses.