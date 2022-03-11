Agenda languishing, Democrats press Biden to go it alone

By FARNOUSH AMIRI

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Top Democrats are pleading for President Joe Biden to act alone on some of the party’s core legislative priorities. The Democrats view executive action as their best hope of delivering on their promises and energizing liberal voters who they worry are going to sit out the elections in November. The leaders of the influential Black and Asian American caucuses made their requests directly to Biden during a recent meeting at the White House. They urged him to act on areas like voting rights, police reform and immigration where Democratic bills have been thwarted in the Senate.