Crossing Trump: 2 S.C. Republicans take different approaches

By MEG KINNARD

Associated Press

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — Two lifelong Republicans representing neighboring congressional districts in South Carolina are unlikely players in the fierce debate over the future of their party. Reps. Nancy Mace and Tom Rice are both facing spirited primary challenges from rivals backed by former President Donald Trump. For Rice, the sin was his support for Trump’s second impeachment after the violent Jan. 6 insurrection ignited by the then-president. Mace drew the ire of Trump and his backers by voting to certify President Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 election. Trump will hold a rally Saturday in Florence, South Carolina, with their primary challengers.