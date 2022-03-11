Cyclone Gombe hits northern Mozambique with high winds, rain

By ALEXANDRE NHAMPOSSA

Associated Press

MAPUTO, Mozambique (AP) — Cyclone Gombe has slammed into northern Mozambique with torrential winds and rain, causing widespread damage to homes and infrastructure and causing at least one death. The cyclone, the latest of a series hitting southern Africa from the Indian Ocean, made landfall in Nampula province early Friday, toppling trees and ripping roofs off houses and public buildings. Mozambican TV Miramar reported that one resident of Nampula city was electrocuted by a fallen cable when he was trying to secure his roof. Electricity, water and mobile phone service have been disrupted, making communication difficult. Mozambique’s meteorological institute said heavy rains and very strong winds and thunderstorms are expected across the country’s central and northern provinces.