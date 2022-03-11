Deputy fired after putting knee on Black man’s neck

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff’s deputy has been fired after he was captured on video putting his knee on a Black man’s neck, and a state agency is looking into the incident. Washington County Manager Curtis Potter told WITN that Deputy Aaron Edwards was no longer working for the sheriff’s office as of Tuesday. Sheriff Johnny Barnes said the deputy was fired after an internal investigation and a review of body camera and security footage. Barnes said state investigators have been called in to look into whether criminal charges should be brought. The family of the man provided video last week showing him being arrested on a charge of marijuana possession.