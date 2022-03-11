Documents detail what led to body in concrete in Hawaii tub

By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) — Police say in court documents that a 23-year-old man killed his 73-year-old lover, poured cement over his body in a bathtub and planned to fraudulently take ownership of his car and home in one of Hawaii’s most exclusive, gated communities. Juan Tejedor Baron is charged with murder, theft and identity theft. Authorities found Gary Ruby’s decomposing body after excavating it from concrete in the standalone soaking tub of his Hawaii Loa Ridge home. Los Angeles police found Baron hiding on a Mexico-bound bus in Anaheim, California. He’s being held pending extradition to Honolulu and it’s not clear if he has an attorney.