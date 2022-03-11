Emmett Till relatives seek renewed probe of ’55 lynching

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS and JAY REEVES

Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Relatives of Emmett Till are asking authorities to reverse their decision to close an investigation of his 1955 lynching and instead prosecute a white woman at the center of the case. Family members told a news conference in Jackson, Mississippi, on Friday that authorities have known for decades that Carolyn Bryant Donham played a key role in Till’s slaying. Donham is now in her 80s, and Till relatives say action is needed immediately before time runs out. Donham accused Till of accosting her, and he was killed days later. A book published in 2017 claimed Donham recanted, but a federal investigation closed in December found there was no evidence to back that up.