EU foreign policy chief says ‘pause’ needed in Iran talks

By JON GAMBRELL

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The European Union’s foreign policy chief says “a pause” is needed in ongoing talks over Iran’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers. Josep Borrell wrote on Twitter on Friday that the pause was needed “due to external factors.” He added: “A final text is essentially ready and on the table.” He did not elaborate, but Russia in recent days demanded guarantees from the U.S. over sanctions put on Moscow over the Ukraine war. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said the pause “could be a momentum for resolving any remaining issue and a final return.”