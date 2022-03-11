Ex-student protest leader becomes Chile’s youngest president

By EVA VERGARA

Associated Press

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Left-leaning former student leader Gabriel Boric has vowed to improve the lives of all Chileans and attack deep inequality that has sparked massive protests, hours after being inaugurated as the youngest president in the South American country’s history. At 36, Boric was only 4 years old when democracy returned to Chile following a 17-year military dictatorship that both bloodied and set the groundwork for modern Chile. Boric has vowed that his young, inclusive government will attack poverty and inequality that he said are the unacceptable underbelly of a free market model imposed decades ago by Gen. Augusto Pinochet, who ruled from 1973 to 1990.