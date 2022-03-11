Family of Black man shot by Kansas City police sues for $10M

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The family of a Black man shot and killed by a white Kansas City, Missouri, police officer in 2020 is suing the officer and the Board of Police Commissioners for at least $10 million. The Kansas City Star reports that Donnie Sanders’ family alleges in the federal lawsuit filed Thursday that officer Blayne Newton used excessive force when he shot Sanders in March 2020. Sanders was not armed. The lawsuit also accuses the board, which oversees the Police Department, of failing to properly train officers in the use of deadly force. Kansas City civil rights activists often cite Sanders’ death in pushing for police reform. The Police Department did not immediately respond to the lawsuit.