Florida Gov. DeSantis, Disney butting heads on LGBTQ issue

By BRENDAN FARRINGTON

Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Disney World in Florida is suspending its political donations after the company’s CEO received huge blowback for not using Disney’s vast influence in the state to try to quash a recently passed Republican bill that would prevent teachers from instructing early grades on LGBTQ issues. Shortly after, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday accused the company of being friendly with communist China. The governor’s action stunned Republicans and Democrats. Disney is a tourist attraction that is a multi-billion dollar economic driver for the state. Disney has contributed huge amounts of money to Florida’s political parties and politicians, and has wielded incredible influence on the state’s government.