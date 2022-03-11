From Cooper to Spielberg, stars turn out for AFI Awards

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.

AP Entertainment Writer

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — From Bradley Cooper to Steven Spielberg, some of Hollywood’s brightest stars came together to relax and sip wine in a fancy ballroom where everyone ended up walking away a winner at the American Film Institute Awards on Friday. The annual AFI invite-only luncheon honored 10 films and 10 television shows with well-spoken words about the celebrated project followed by a brief clip of a scene. The event is all about having fun, creating a lack-back vibe with no pressure. Morgan Freeman closed the luncheon with a benediction to celebrate the honorees including the late actor Sidney Poitier.