Georgia House: No longer require permit for gun in public

By JEFF AMY

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans pushed a bill through the Georgia House on Friday that would abolish the requirement for a a background check and license to carry a handgun in public. The vote moves Georgia a step closer to the “constitutional carry” that Gov. Brian Kemp and other Republicans have promised to deliver in an election year. The bill moves to the Senate for more debate. The Senate last month passed a similar measure. Republicans say the measure is needed to allow people to more easily protect themselves from crime. Democrats say it would fuel gun deaths by encouraging more guns, increase crime, and put police officers’ lives in danger.