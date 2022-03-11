Judge: Trump delays on rape accuser’s claims in ‘bad faith’

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge says former President Donald Trump’s moves aimed at delaying a rape accuser’s defamation claims from reaching trial are in bad faith and so far succeeding. The federal judge in New York denied an effort by Trump’s lawyers to countersue advice columnist E. Jean Carroll. She wrote in a 2019 book that Trump raped her in the 1990s in a Manhattan store. Trump denied it and questioned Carroll’s motivations. The judge noted in a ruling released Friday that Carroll is in her late 70s and that her claims could have been decided long ago. A lawyer for Carroll says she “could not agree more.”