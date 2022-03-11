Life sentence for man who killed 3 in South Carolina home

By JEFFREY COLLINS

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A man who shot and killed three people in a South Carolina home and then used their smartphones to send himself money for a plane ticket has been sentenced to life in prison without parole. Jeffery Powell pleaded guilty Friday. Prosecutors say Powell killed his aunt’s husband, a cousin and his cousin’s daughter in their Greenwood home last August. Investigators say he also shot and wounded an 8-year-old boy who hid in a bathroom with his dead sister for several hours before going to a neighbor’s home to look for help. The 37-year-old Powell sobbed as he apologized in court for the killings.