Man faces prison in accidental shooting death of daughter, 9

HOBART, Ind. (AP) — A northwestern Indiana father has pleaded guilty in the 2017 fatal shooting of his 9-year-old daughter as he warned his two sons never to play with a handgun. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that Eric Hummel entered his plea Thursday to reckless homicide and neglect of a dependent charges. The 38-year-old Hummel of Hobart could face up to 8 1/2 years in prison at his June 9 sentencing. Court records have shown that Hummel said that he was showing the 9 mm semi-automatic handgun to his sons and telling them to never play with it “because it can kill someone” when he accidentally shot and killed his daughter, Olivia.

