Missouri ethics panel finds Greitens followed election laws

By SUMMER BALLENTINE

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s campaign oversight agency says former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens didn’t violate campaign finance laws in his bid for U.S. Senate. The Missouri Ethics Commission on Friday ruled in favor of Greitens. The Campaign Legal Center last year filed a complaint alleging that Greitens used funds from his state campaign committee to kickstart his U.S. Senate bid. State campaign funds can’t be used for federal campaigns. The Ethics Commission says the payments made by Greitens’ state campaign after he launched his federal campaign were for expenses from the previous year and were not for his Senate campaign.