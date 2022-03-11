New analysis provides more clues about Pilgrim-era shipwreck

By MARK PRATT

Associated Press

The most in-depth scientific analysis of a shipwreck found on Cape Cod more than 150 years ago has provided the best evidence yet that the timbers are from a vessel that stranded on the peninsula in 1626, an episode described in detail by the leader of the Pilgrims. The results of an international, multiyear study on the remains of the ship known as the Sparrow-Hawk were published Friday in the “Journal of Archaeological Science: Reports.” The study used wiggle-match dating, a form of radiocarbon analysis, and dendrochronology, the study of tree ring growth, to narrow down roughly when the Sparrow-Hawk was built.