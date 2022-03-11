Oil, sanctions, jets: How Congress pushes Biden on Ukraine

By LISA MASCARO

AP Congressional Correspondent

WASHINGTON (AP) — At first, the White House resisted calls from Congress to ban Russian oil imports to the U.S. And then, it did just that. The same thing on revoking Russia’s normal trade status. And ending the Nord Stream 2 energy pipeline. A pattern seems to be emerging: A remarkably unified Congress is out front on foreign policy, pressuring President Joe Biden to go further and faster with a U.S. response to the war in Ukraine. Now lawmakers are urging the president to send Polish fighter planes to Ukraine — reconsidering the Defense Department’s rejection of a plan the military worried was too risky.