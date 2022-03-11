Qatar hosts Taliban-US meeting on sidelines of Turkey summit

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Qatar has acted as host for a face-to-face meeting between the Taliban-appointed foreign minister and an American diplomat for Afghanistan. Reports say Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani spoke first with U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West on Friday. Video footage released by Qatar shows the Taliban-appointed foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, walking into the room where West was with Sheikh Mohammed. The footage then shows the three men all sitting together. A statement from Qatar later said the three discussed developments in Afghanistan and ways of cooperation to “achieve stability for the Afghan people and avoid any humanitarian crisis,”