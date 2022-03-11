Russia’s bioweapon conspiracy theory finds support in US

By DAVID KLEPPER and ANGELO FICHERA

Associated Press

A Russian conspiracy theory about U.S.-funded biological research in Ukraine is catching on in the U.S. The White House, Pentagon, independent scientists and leaders in Ukraine all dispute the claims. But false allegations about U.S.-run biological warfare labs have spread on social media nevertheless, and are being amplified by cable news personalities. The labs in question are owned and operated by Ukraine, not the U.S. They participate in a publicly acknowledged U.S. program to study deadly pathogens. The White House warns that Russia might use the conspiracy theory as a prelude to a biological or chemical attack, which it could blame on Ukraine or the U.S.