Saudi blogger reported freed after decade in prison

MONTREAL (AP) — The wife of Saudi Arabian blogger Raif Badawi says he has been released after a decade in prison for criticizing the country’s conservative religious establishment. Ensaf Haidar tweeted Friday that the 2015 winner of Europe’s Sakharov human rights award “is free.” She lives in Quebec with their three children. Montreal-based human rights lawyer Irwin Cotler warned last month that Badawi still faces a 10-year travel ban, a media ban and a punitive fine. Badawi was jailed in 2012 and later sentenced to 10 years in prison and 1,000 lashes. He eventually suffered 50 lashes before hundreds of spectators. The punishment roused condemnation from around the world.