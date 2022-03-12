Atlanta: Tribute to victims on anniversary of spa shootings

ATLANTA (AP) — More than 150 people came together to remember the victims of the mass shooting at several Atlanta area massage businesses that happened nearly one year ago. Family members and leaders of the Asian American community spoke Saturday at a memorial held at an Atlanta park. The shooting killed eight people, six of whom were women of Asian descent, and galvanized Atlanta’s Asian American community. Robert Aaron Long pleaded guilty and has been sentenced to life without parole for those his killed in Cherokee County outside Atlanta. He has pleaded not guilty to charges including murder in the shootings that occurred in Atlanta. The prosecutor is seeking the death penalty in that case.