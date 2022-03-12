Missiles target US consulate in north Iraq, no casualties

By QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA

Associated Press

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi security forces say at least six missiles have targeted the U.S. consulate in Iraq’s northern city of Irbil, with several missiles hitting the building. The officials say there were no immediate report of casualties from the attack which occurred late Saturday and caused material damage in the area. The officials spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity in line with regulations. One of the officials said the ballistic missiles were fired from Iran. The attack comes several days after an Israeli strike on Damascus, Syria, killed two members of Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard.