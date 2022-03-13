Bus full of Ukrainian refugees overturns in Italy; 1 dead

ROME (AP) — A bus carrying about 50 refugees from Ukraine has overturned on a major highway in northern Italy, killing one passenger and injuring several others, none of them seriously. Italian state radio said the victim was a woman and that the rest of those aboard the bus were safely evacuated after the accident at dawn Sunday near the town of Forli’. Italy’s Interior Ministry said the bus had been headed to Pescara, a port city on the Adriatic Sea. Some 35,000 Ukrainian refugees who fled war in their homeland have entered Italy, most of them through its northeastern border with Slovenia. What caused the bus to overturn is under investigation.