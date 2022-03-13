‘Dune,’ ‘Power of the Dog’ lead race for BAFTA film awards

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Sci-fi epic “Dune” and dark western “The Power of the Dog” lead the race for Sunday’s British Academy Film Awards. The awards are returning with a live, black-tie ceremony after a pandemic-curtailed event in 2021. Acting nominees Benedict Cumberbatch and Lady Gaga are among the stars expected on the red carpet at London’s Royal Albert Hall. Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” has 11 nominations including best film, cinematography and original score. Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” has eight including best director, best film and best actor for Benedict Cumberbatch. Other multiple nominees include “Belfast,” “No Time to Die,” “West Side Story” and “Licorice Pizza.”