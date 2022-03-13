Florida higher-speed train strucks, kills man

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a higher-speed train struck and killed a pedestrian in South Florida. News outlets say police in Hollywood, Florida are investigating the death that happened late Saturday. The collision happened only a short distance from a homeless shelter. Brightline has the worst fatality rate in the nation, according to an ongoing Associated Press analysis of Federal Railroad Administration data. Its trains have fatally struck 59 people since beginning test runs in 2017. Central Florida’s SunRail has the second-worst rate among railroads that operate at least 100,000 miles annually. More than 800 railroads operate in the U.S.