In Russian invasion of Ukraine, Cold War echoes reverberate

By JAKE COYLE

AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — A rivalry with Russia. A proxy battleground. Nuclear brinksmanship. For many generations of Americans, it’s just like old times. The invasion of Ukraine has rapidly returned a Cold War mentality to the U.S., with a familiar foe in Russia. Liquor stores have poured out their Russian vodka. McDonald’s, a symbol of the end of the Soviet Union when it first opened in Moscow, has shuttered its Russian locations. Once again, a U.S. president sees a pitched ideological battle. For an America where Russia never quite went out of style as an evergreen villain, revived tensions with the Kremlin have drawn from a well-worn geopolitical script. A familiar, chilly East-West wind is blowing again.