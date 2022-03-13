Police seek man who killed 1 homeless man, wounded 2nd

NEW YORK (AP) — Police in New York City are searching for a man who they say shot and killed one homeless person and wounded another in separate street attacks. The shootings occurred early Saturday morning. In the first, the sleeping victim was shot in the SoHo neighborhood and was in stable condition at Bellevue Hospital. About an hour later, surveillance video showed the suspect, wearing all black and a black ski mask, fleeing from a scene about 10 blocks away where police arrived to find a victim inside a sleeping bag suffering from a gunshot wound to the head and neck. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.