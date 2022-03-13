Sportswashing derby: Chelsea-Newcastle bound by murky owners

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea has played its first game at Stamford Bridge since owner Roman Abramovich’s assets were frozen as the Russian oligarch was sanctioned by the British government. Chelsea beat Newcastle 1-0 in a game dubbed a “sportswashing derby.” Abramovich has been targeted over his ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin following the invasion of Ukraine that has been condemned by the Premier League. And yet, the same league officials in October approved the sale of Newcastle to the Saudi sovereign wealth fund led by crown prince Mohammed bin Salman despite protests by human rights activists.