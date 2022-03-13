W. Virginia Senate blows deadline to pass teaching race bill

By LEAH WILLINGHAM

Associated Press

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Republican supermajority in the West Virginia Legislature has failed to pass a controversial bill restricting how race is taught in public schools before a midnight deadline. After weeks of debating and advancing proposed bills, lawmakers had waited until late Saturday to give final approval to several hot-button pieces of legislation. Senate spokesperson Jacque Bland said lawmakers voted to approve the “Anti-Racism Act of 2022” just after midnight, meaning it has no path to becoming law. However, lawmakers were able to pass legislation barring parents from seeking abortion care because they believe their child will be born with a disability.