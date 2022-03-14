Anti-war activist interrupts live Russian state TV news show

NEW YORK (AP) — A live evening news program on Russia’s main state television was interrupted Monday by a person who walked into the studio holding a poster protesting the war in Ukraine. An anchor was speaking during the newscast when a woman appeared on camera behind her holding a sign with the headline “no war” scrawled in English across the top. A message in Russian below calls on people not to believe Russian propaganda. The protester was identified as an employee of the station and spoke out against the war in a video posted by a group that monitors political arrests. The group said the woman was taken into police custody.