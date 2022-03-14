Skip to Content
AP National News
Bid underway to refloat cargo ship aground in Chesapeake Bay

BALTIMORE (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard said efforts are underway to refloat a 1,000-foot container vessel that ran aground in the Maryland portion of the Chesapeake Bay. The Coast Guard said in a statement that the ship’s grounding was reported Sunday evening. There were no reports of injuries, pollution or damage to the vessel. The ship is called the Ever Forward. Officails say it isn’t obstructing traffic in a nearby navigational channel. But nearby ships are reducing their speed and taking other precautions. The Baltimore Sun reports that the ship left the Port of Baltimore on Sunday and was headed for Norfolk, Virginia. 

Associated Press

