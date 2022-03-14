Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 8:31 PM

Metropolitan Opera holds special benefit concert for Ukraine

KTVZ

By RONALD BLUM
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — With three huge yellow-and-blue Ukraine flags draped across the front of the house, the Metropolitan Opera held a benefit for the under-attack nation. The concert began with 23-year-old Ukrainian bass-baritone Vladyslav Buialskyi as a soloist in front of the Met orchestra and chorus and music director Yannick Nézet-Séguin began the 90-minute concert with Ukraine’s national anthem.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content