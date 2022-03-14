Metropolitan Opera holds special benefit concert for Ukraine

By RONALD BLUM

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — With three huge yellow-and-blue Ukraine flags draped across the front of the house, the Metropolitan Opera held a benefit for the under-attack nation. The concert began with 23-year-old Ukrainian bass-baritone Vladyslav Buialskyi as a soloist in front of the Met orchestra and chorus and music director Yannick Nézet-Séguin began the 90-minute concert with Ukraine’s national anthem.